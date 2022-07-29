Former Minnesota high school rivals will plays together at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State freshmen Eli King and Demarion Watson will finally lace up next to each other, rather than on opposing sides.

King, from Caledonia, Minnesota, helped his high school team to a third place finish in the state tournament his senior year.

“It;s a blast.” King said. “He’s my roommates upstairs with me. It’s a lot of fun. He’s a really good guy and a really good basketball player.”

Watson, from Totino-Grace high school, was named all-state as a senior. He helped Totino-Grace win their first ever state championship.

“It’s fun, we joke all the time about him beating me in high school. but at the end of the day I got the right so it’s alright,” Watson said. “I love playing with Eli, he’s a really great guard. A really high IQ guy, I think he’s going to help us win a lot of games this year.”

