Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dubuque woman arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting driver

The driver sustained minor injuries from the pepper spray.
The driver sustained minor injuries from the pepper spray.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting a driver on 22nd St just past Prince St.

Police say Anya Alisha Badu was driving westbound on 22nd street when she cut in front of a female driver also traveling westbound. Badu reportedly got out of her vehicle, approached the female driver, and pepper sprayed her through the driver’s window of the vehicle.

The victim then got out of her vehicle. A witness on the scene tried to get between the two, but Badu pushed them out of the way and began throwing punches and kicking at the victim.

The victim kicked back at Badu in self-defense before the witness was able to break up the fight. Both Badu and the victim got back in their areas and drove off.

Traffic camera footage confirmed the incident.

The driver sustained minor injuries from the pepper spray.

Badu was charged with Disorderly Conduct - Fighting/Violent Behavior as well as Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of...
Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits reopen at Dubuque Co. Fair after sick pig removed
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck

Latest News

Rendering of Boys & Girls Club planned facility
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor announce plan for new facility
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits back open to public at Dubuque County Fair
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated Joseph Hill, 26, for child abuse.
Webster County man accused of sex abuse, punching child 23 times
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jury trial date set for one of the teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher