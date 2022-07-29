Dubuque woman arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting driver

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting a driver on 22nd St just past Prince St.

Police say Anya Alisha Badu was driving westbound on 22nd street when she cut in front of a female driver also traveling westbound. Badu reportedly got out of her vehicle, approached the female driver, and pepper sprayed her through the driver’s window of the vehicle.

The victim then got out of her vehicle. A witness on the scene tried to get between the two, but Badu pushed them out of the way and began throwing punches and kicking at the victim.

The victim kicked back at Badu in self-defense before the witness was able to break up the fight. Both Badu and the victim got back in their areas and drove off.

Traffic camera footage confirmed the incident.

The driver sustained minor injuries from the pepper spray.

Badu was charged with Disorderly Conduct - Fighting/Violent Behavior as well as Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.

