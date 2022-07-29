Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the...
Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal
Walter Glenn Primrose and wife Gwynn Morrison are indicted on multiple charges, including...
Grand jury indicts Hawaiian couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia
Officers say, 40-year-old Stephanie Williams, was arrested on Tuesday evening on first-degree...
AZ woman arrested for setting man on fire, causing apartment blaze, police say
City High’s Kueter bounces between three sports, looks to add more international wrestling...
City High’s Kueter bounces between three sports, looks to add more international wrestling hardware