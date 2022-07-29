City High’s Kueter bounces between three sports, looks to add more international wrestling hardware

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this month, Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter got his first taste of international wrestling action. He swept his matches going went 3-0 and won a gold medal at the U20 Pan-American Wrestling Championships.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what feels to expect from different kids, from different countries, but it was all pretty similar. I mean it’s just wrestling,” said Kueter. “It was a cool experience, just the whole thing. Especially being on that team. Our Team USA was really good. Nobody lost and I didn’t want to be the first kid to lose.”

After coming up short last year in the world team tryouts, Kueter is ready to prove himself against even tougher competition next month. He’ll get to don the red, white and blue once again at the U20 World Championships set for Bulgaria.

“I know I work harder than most kids. When I go out there, that really I guess shows a lot. I just have to focus on enjoying the moment and having fun. When I do that, most of the matches take care of themselves,” he added.

No one has been rewarded for their hard work quite like Kueter during his junior season. In addition to a baseball state appearance with the Little Hawks, the City High football team made it to the Class 5A state semifinals this fall. This winter, Kueter was crowned a three-time Class 3A state wrestling champion.

“This one’s definitely the best one,” he said at state.

It’s hard to keep up with Kueter.

“Looking at it from the outside, it can seem like a lot, but I really enjoy it.”

Fresh off training at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs for wrestling, he made sure was back in Iowa City in time to play in the state baseball tournament. After the Little Hawks fell in the semifinal round, Kueter joined his football teammates in the Quad Cities for a scrimmage the next morning. That’s been life lately for the soon-to-be senior.

“I mean, I’m young. Some day I’m going to be old and not be able to do these things, so I just try to enjoy it,” said Kueter.

It’s good preparation. Earlier this fall Kueter committed to the Hawkeyes in both football and wrestling.

“It’s only going to get harder doing two sports in college, so I try to understand that if I can’t do it now, how am I going to be able to do it in college?”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.