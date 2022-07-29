Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids school board president David Tominsky has declined Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell’s offer for the City to pay for two additional School Resource Officers.

The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June, but only with five officers instead of seven.

On Thursday, Tominsky responded to Mayor O’Donnell’s offer, saying that he consulted with the Board and they still say no:

“I received the letter from Mayor O’Donnell shortly before 4 pm yesterday and had the opportunity to forward it for review to the rest of the Board. The Board has examined the SRO program comprehensively, made a data-driven decision, and voted earlier this month on a path forward. After review of the Mayor’s letter, no Board member will be changing their vote.”

