Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor announce plan for new facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Boys & Girls Club announced plans for a new facility to enable the Club to grow its membership and provide better programming in a safe place.

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs is to “inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” So far, the club has raised over $8 million of its $9 million capital campaign goal.

The facility will be located at the intersection of Washington Ave and 16th St. SE next to First Congregational United Church of Christ. It will allow the Club to increase the number of kids served, creating a safe place for 300 new teens and children.

The Club says the first floor will feature a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a game room, plus an education center and lab which will allow kids to develop science, technology, engineering, and math skills.

The second level will include a teen center, a teaching kitchen, an art room, and a music room with a DJ booth.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from major donors in the community, " shared Executive Director, John Tursi, “and now we are looking to the broader community to help us close the gap and raise an additional $800,000 to build a Club that better serves our community’s next generation of leaders.”

