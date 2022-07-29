Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor announce plan for new facility

Rendering of Boys & Girls Club planned facility
Rendering of Boys & Girls Club planned facility(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Boys & Girls Club announced plans for a new facility to enable the Club to grow its membership and provide better programming in a safe place.

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs is to “inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” So far, the club has raised over $8 million of its $9 million capital campaign goal.

The facility will be located at the intersection of Washington Ave and 16th St. SE next to First Congregational United Church of Christ. It will allow the Club to increase the number of kids served, creating a safe place for 300 new teens and children.

The Club says the first floor will feature a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a game room, plus an education center and lab which will allow kids to develop science, technology, engineering, and math skills.

The second level will include a teen center, a teaching kitchen, an art room, and a music room with a DJ booth.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received from major donors in the community, " shared Executive Director, John Tursi, “and now we are looking to the broader community to help us close the gap and raise an additional $800,000 to build a Club that better serves our community’s next generation of leaders.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of...
Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits reopen at Dubuque Co. Fair after sick pig removed
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck

Latest News

Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits back open to public at Dubuque County Fair
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated Joseph Hill, 26, for child abuse.
Webster County man accused of sex abuse, punching child 23 times
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jury trial date set for one of the teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher
Johnathan Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, facing up to 20 years...
Man acquitted of 2011 robbery, killing in Cedar Rapids to face trial for federal charge