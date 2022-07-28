Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Volunteer deputy dies after being thrown from horse at county fair, authorities say

Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her...
Officials in Michigan say Volunteer Deputy Nichole Shuff has died after being thrown from her horse.(MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Mich. (Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan say they are saddened to report the death of a volunteer deputy after she was thrown from a horse.

According to the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation, Deputy Nichole Shuff, with the Clare County Mounted Division, stopped to help a person having a medical emergency while attending the Clare County Fair last weekend.

However, authorities said an incident during this interaction caused Shuff to be thrown from her horse and she later died.

The foundation sent its thoughts and prayers to Shuff’s family while saying the volunteer deputy will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and love of horses.

Authorities released no further immediate information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing
Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
Cedar Rapids Library closed after fire
Cedar Rapids Public Library closed until further notice due to fire

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
CRCSD planning on opening for first day regardless of security breach
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8B after bidding war