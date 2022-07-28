Show You Care
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - UNI is mourning the loss of sophomore swimmer Lily Ernst.

Ernst, who graduated from Iowa City West, earned First-Team All-MVC honors after her freshman season.

“UNI has lost a beloved member of the Panther family with the sudden passing of Lily Ernst,” UNI Director of Athletics Daivd Harris said. “This loss is heartbreaking for our swimming and diving team, our athletic department and the entire UNI campus. We offer our deepest condolences to Lily’s family, teammates and friends.”

Ernst was a multi-time state qualifier for Iowa City West. As a senior, her team came in second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

“Lily was so filled with kindness and compassion for other people. She was a ferocious competitor in the pool and classroom, but for those that knew her best she was extremely empathetic and cared deeply about everyone in her life,” UNI head swimming and diving coach Nick Lakin said. “We will all miss her immensely and are praying for everyone that knew her.”

The university did not release a cause of death.

