Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

UAW boosts strike pay for workers amid spate of walkouts

Workers and their supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa.,...
Workers and their supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United Auto Workers union is increasing the strike pay it offers workers who walk off the job for the second time this year, following a spate of strikes amid the ongoing worker shortages nationwide.

The 372,000-member UAW union approved increasing weekly strike pay to $500, up from $400, at this week’s convention in Detroit.

That comes after the union increased strike pay from $275 a week earlier this year.

The pay increases will be welcomed by workers who go on strike, including more than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike at plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, since early May.

That is just one of the latest in a string of strikes since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing
Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
Cedar Rapids Library closed after fire
Cedar Rapids Public Library closed until further notice due to fire

Latest News

Charleigh Southerland raises money for her dad's cancer treatment
Illinois 7-year-old uses lemonade stand to fund dad’s cancer treatment
Vikings
Nordic Fest begins in Decorah
Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of...
Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate
St. Louis and Appalachia are both dealing with extreme rainfalls causing flash flooding.
Extreme rainfall in St. Louis, Appalachia causes flash flooding