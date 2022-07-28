Two men questioned for fatal stabbing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man is dead after being stabbed in the chest at a home in Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at a home in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue SE.

Officers found the victim unresponsive when they arrived. They performed CPR, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

A release from the city of Cedar Rapids says two men present at the scene were taken “to the police department for interviews.”

The name of the victim has still not been released. Cedar Rapids police are working to identify the man’s family.

Kevin Kreuzter lives near the scene of the shooting; he said his daughter lives upstairs from where it happened. “She’s really shaken up, you know, for something to happen that close to home.”

Kreuzter added that initially he didn’t know whether his daughter was safe. “You know, it was a shock because at first I didn’t know who it was. I came running down here thinking it was my kid.” He added she was safe and went to his house.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.