Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two men questioned for fatal stabbing in Cedar Rapids

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man is dead after being stabbed in the chest at a home in Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at a home in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue SE.

Officers found the victim unresponsive when they arrived. They performed CPR, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

A release from the city of Cedar Rapids says two men present at the scene were taken “to the police department for interviews.”

The name of the victim has still not been released. Cedar Rapids police are working to identify the man’s family.

Kevin Kreuzter lives near the scene of the shooting; he said his daughter lives upstairs from where it happened. “She’s really shaken up, you know, for something to happen that close to home.”

Kreuzter added that initially he didn’t know whether his daughter was safe. “You know, it was a shock because at first I didn’t know who it was. I came running down here thinking it was my kid.” He added she was safe and went to his house.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

Cedar Rapids schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO...
City of Cedar Rapids offers to fully fund two additional SROs to work at middle schools
A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing at the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
Hy-Vee CEO to step down in October; will remain chairman of the board
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across...
English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across the state