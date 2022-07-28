Two dead after crash with train car in Butler County

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died after their van hit a train car in Butler County Wednesday night.

Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. near Packard, northwest of Clarksville.

In a crash report, officials said the vehicle was heading south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place when it collided with a train car.

State Patrol has not released the names of the people that died.

The crash remains under investigation.

