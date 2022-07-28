Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two dead after crash with train car in Butler County

Two people died after their van hit a train car in Butler County Wednesday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died after their van hit a train car in Butler County Wednesday night.

Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. near Packard, northwest of Clarksville.

In a crash report, officials said the vehicle was heading south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place when it collided with a train car.

State Patrol has not released the names of the people that died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing
Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Cedar Rapids Library closed after fire
Cedar Rapids Public Library closed until further notice due to fire
Investigators are trying to find a motive behind the murder of a family at Maquoketa Caves...
Former investigator: Autopsy should reveal clues in Maquoketa Caves State Park murders
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill

Latest News

Two people died after their van hit a train car in Butler County Wednesday night.
Two dead after crash with train car in Butler County
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, July 27th, 2022.
Operation Quickfind: Chloe Mason
Operation Quickfind: Chloe Mason
Hawkeye freshmen shine in their final high school game, the Iowa Shrine Bowl
Hawkeye freshmen shine in their final high school game, the Iowa Shrine Bowl