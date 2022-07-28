Show You Care
Study: Those who got flu shot less likely to get Alzheimer’s disease

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent study found an association between flu shots and Alzheimer’s disease. In the study of nearly a million people 65 and older, researchers found that after four years, those who got at least one flu shot were 40-percent less likely to develop the brain disease than a similar group of unvaccinated people. Dr. Bill Langley explains this doesn’t mean an influenza vaccination prevents Alzheimer’s. That would require a more specific study. He says it could be an indication that vaccinations cause an immune response that protects against Alzheimer’s.

