Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck

One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several roads near the Bowman Woods neighborhood in northeast Cedar Rapids are closed following an accident involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of C Avenue NE at Broderick Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators have released few details but did say that at least one person was seriously injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across...
English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across the state
English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across...
English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across the state
‘The only way to have a safe tan is a spray tan’ - Skin cancer survivor advocates for sun...
‘The only way to have a safe tan is a spray tan’ - Skin cancer survivor advocates for sun safety year-round
‘The only way to have a safe tan is a spray tan’ - Skin cancer survivor advocates for sun...
‘The only way to have a safe tan is a spray tan’ - Skin cancer survivor advocates for sun safety year-round