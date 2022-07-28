Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several roads near the Bowman Woods neighborhood in northeast Cedar Rapids are closed following an accident involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle.
Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of C Avenue NE at Broderick Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators have released few details but did say that at least one person was seriously injured.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
