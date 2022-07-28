Rain exits, turning mostly sunny and less humid

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers from last night will exit quickly to the southeast this morning. The air behind this front is very comfortable and afternoon highs look to range from the mid-70s over northeast Iowa to around 80 farther south. Humidity will also be quite low. A large, cool high pressure system will build in late tonight into tomorrow leading to lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Nice weather is still expected this weekend as well with mostly sunny sky both days along with highs into the 80s. We’ve been tracking a developing heat wave for much of the Midwest next week and that is still on track to affect our area as well. Plan on a prolonged period of highs well into the 90s with a few lower 100s also possible.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.