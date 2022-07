CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 17 year old girl.

No one has seen Chloe Mason since 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when she left the 14 hundred block of N Street southwest.

Mason is 5′5″ and weighs around 160 pounds.

Police ask people give them a call if they know where she is.

