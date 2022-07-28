Iowa Attorney General sues tobacco companies over scheme to withhold $133 million from state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has filed a lawsuit accusing cigarette makers of defrauding Iowa of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit accuses 18 companies of making false claims and withholding portions of their annual payments to the state in bad faith.

Miller cites the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, which requires tobacco manufacturers to pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens.

Tobacco companies demand that Iowa must go to arbitration to recover each year’s withheld payment. Each dispute takes years to litigate, creating a long backlog and an increasing amount of withheld payments.

“We have fought, and won, these legal battles for years, and there is no end to these disputes in sight,” Miller said. “We now must escalate the matter and force the tobacco companies to pay what they owe the state of Iowa.”

A dispute for withheld amounts in 2003 was arbitrated for seven years, with Iowa finally being paid the withheld amounts in 2014. The 2004 dispute wasn’t resolved until September 2021, with Iowa still waiting to receive the withheld payment of $7 million.

The state is currently in arbitration for years 2005-2007. Arbitration costs the state approximately $3-4 million.

“Iowa and other states who signed on the MSA have lived up to their end of the bargain. It’s time tobacco companies do the same,” Miller said. “They should pay us what they owe us.”

Former Montana attorney general Tim Fox is assisting Miller with Iowa’s lawsuit. The state of Montana filed a similar lawsuit against the tobacco companies in 2020 and reached a $100 million settlement later that year.

The defendants in the lawsuit are:

Philip Morris USA

R.J. Reynolds

Commonwealth Brands, Inc.

Farmer’s Tobacco Company of Cynthiana, Inc.

ITG Brands, LLC

Japan Tobacco International USA, Inc.

King Maker Marketing, Inc.

Kretek International, Inc.

Liggett Group, LLC.

Peter Stokkebye Tobaksfabrik A/S

Premier Manufacturing Incorporated

Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group Lane Ltd

Sherman 1400 Broadway N.Y.C., Inc.

Tabacalera del Este, S.A. (“TABESA”)

Vector Tobacco Inc.

The Von Eicken Group

Wind River Tobacco Company, LLC.

