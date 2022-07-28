Hudson police identify suspects in City Park arson case

HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - Hudson police said they have identified three juvenile suspects in their investigation into an arson that damaged playground equipment at Hudson’s City Park on Tuesday night.

Images posted on the Hudson Police Department’s Facebook page showed holes and scorch marks on a yellow slide at the park. Police were asking for people to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

Police released an update on this case, thanking the parents of the three boys for stepping up and helping them in the case.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.