High Heat Ahead Next Week

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beautiful weather conditions are set to continue through the end of July.  Lows dip into the 50s with highs staying in the 80s and we stay dry.  August starts on Monday and so does our heat wave lasting through the week.  Look for highs to start near 90 on Monday with upper 90s to possibly 100 degrees as the week progresses.  An Excessive Heat Warning will likely be issued for most of the week as well, with heat index values well above 100.  Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

