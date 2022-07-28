Show You Care
Former Tama County jailer faces multiple charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate

Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of the Tama County Jail while she was employed there.
Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate of the Tama County Jail while she was employed there.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - A former employee with the Tama County Jail is facing charges of sexual misconduct with an offender after an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Court documents show Kayla Bergom is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate in a utility closet and in the recreation yard area of the jail on multiple occasions while she was working there. The documents say it happened between September 2020 and April 2021.

Bergom faces three counts of sexual misconduct.

The KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team learned the investigation was completed in March, after an accusation of sexual misconduct was made by a county employee.

