Farm rescue organization raises money for animals in need through ‘The Goat Games’

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Farm Sanctuary in Oxford is participating in the Goat Games. And no, the goats themselves aren’t competing, but the proceeds are going to their food and care.

They’ve elected the Pickle the goat as the captain for a team of 15 athletes, who are offering up any and all skills they have in order to raise money for animals just like her. It’s part of an effort to support farm rescue organizations across the country.

“[The athletes] can do anything from run, kayak, binge watch netflix, whatever they want for a dollar amount they set on their own,” said Iowa Farm Sanctuary Co-Founder Shawn Camp.

One volunteer, Kevin Recknor, was one of the first to sign up.

“People were really excited when I said I was going to walk and play my guitar and sing to the animals for every hundred dollars that I raise,” said Recknor.

And he’s raised the most money at this location so far.

Iowa Farm Sanctuary as a whole has raised nearly $1500. Combined with the money raised at the 13 other rescue organizations nation-wide, that makes over $217,000 total.

“It is co-sponsored by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, so anybody that is accredited as a farm animal rescue is invited to participate,” said Camp.

With cows, pigs, goats, chickens, and many other animals to care for, Camp says their funds will likely go toward food.

“We get hay deliveries, probably every six weeks around here, and each truck load 7 to 8,000 dollars,” said Camp.

The money raised so far is what has been pledged. The events themselves start on August 13th and go through the 15th.

