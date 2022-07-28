English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across the state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - English teacher Jane Luetje sings The Star-Spangled Banner with passion and pride.

“When I sing the anthem I try to visualize veterans in front of me,” Luetje said. “I think when the national anthem is sung or performed by anybody it should be with passion, and we should be very grateful.”

Singing at sporting events makes Luetje emotional.

“It is just a simple reminder of how lucky we are to be in the United States,” Luetje said. “It’s hard not to cry when I sing it. It’s very difficult not to cry.”

Jane sings at about 50 sporting events a year and has just started landing some big venue gigs last like Carver Hawkeye Arena.

“I was excited and nervous at the same time,” she said. “I was shaking and I was nervous, but when it was all finished I was so excited I wanted to do it again.”

Luetje was so good, she was asked back to sing at other UI events. That expanded to the Kernels and the Iowa Cubs, where she sings the same beautiful version of the national anthem.

“I try to stay very classic. I do change it up just a little bit but I don’t put any real extra notes or anything,” Luetje said. “I think it should be sung like Francis Scott Key wrote it.”

Luetje’s goal is to sing at every division school in the state of Iowa, and of course, she has her dream goals.

“Honestly I would like to sing at the Super Bowl or a NASCAR race, or something big like that,” she said. “But I would also like to continue to singe at little places like T-ball games.”

Jane feels blessed to have the opportunity to share incredible voice with sports fans on such big stages.

“I am very thankful. I do believe God gave me the gift of my voice,” she said. “I love it and I’m doing something that I love to do. I want continue to do it. It just makes my heart very happy.”

