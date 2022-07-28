City tries to identify alternative cooling center options as Cedar Rapids Library remains closed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Downtown Library being closed through the end of this week, city officials are looking to identify and share information on alternative cooling center locations as the weather heats up.

The Cedar Rapids Public Library was closed after a fire forced employees and patrons to be evacuated from the building. Everyone inside left safely and without injuries. Books and library materials do not appear to have been impacted by any water damage, however, the library will remain closed until necessary cleanup is complete.

The Ladd Library remains open during normal business hours. The Summer Dare Celebration is scheduled for this Saturday, July 30th, from 10 am till noon, and will take place outside the Ladd Library.

Officials are planning on providing a status update for a reopening timeline for the downtown library next week.

