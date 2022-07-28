City of Cedar Rapids offers to fully fund two additional SROs to work at middle schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) on Tuesday stating that the City would pay for two additional School Resource Officers (SROs).

The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June , but only with five officers instead of seven.

Mayor O’Donnell highlighted the benefits of the SRO program in her letter and states that while funding wasn’t at the core of the desire by the school board to remove SROs from middle schools, that the City would offer to free up District resources to provide those additional services.

You can read the full letter below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.