Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

City of Cedar Rapids offers to fully fund two additional SROs to work at middle schools

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell sent a letter to the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) on Tuesday stating that the City would pay for two additional School Resource Officers (SROs).

The Cedar Rapids School Board voted 5-2 to keep school resource officers for another school year back in June , but only with five officers instead of seven.

Mayor O’Donnell highlighted the benefits of the SRO program in her letter and states that while funding wasn’t at the core of the desire by the school board to remove SROs from middle schools, that the City would offer to free up District resources to provide those additional services.

You can read the full letter below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

Latest News

Cedar Rapids stabbing
Two men questioned for fatal stabbing in Cedar Rapids
A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing at the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
Hy-Vee CEO to step down in October; will remain chairman of the board
One person seriously injured in crash near Bowman Woods
Serious injury reported in crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck
English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across...
English Valleys teacher Jane Luetje finds joy and pride in singing the national anthem across the state