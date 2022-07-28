Bridge in Williamsburg to be dedicated to Vietnam Veteran John Werner

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The new bridge over Old Man’s Creek on East State Street in Williamsburg is set to be dedicated to the memory of Vietnam Veteran John Werner.

The Williamsburg City Council approved the naming of the bridge in March. A ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on August 2 at the bridge.

Werner, a Williamsburg native, served in Vietnam as an Aircraft Engine Repairman with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. After beginning his tour in January 1970, Werner was wounded in an artillery rocket mortar attack at Long Binh, Vietnam on August 22, 1970. He died the next day. He was 20 years old.

Werner was buried with full military honors at Immanuel Lutheran Church cemetery, east of Williamsburg.

He was the only Williamsburg native to die in service to the country during the Vietnam War.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.