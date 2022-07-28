Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Bridge in Williamsburg to be dedicated to Vietnam Veteran John Werner

City of Williamsburg, Iowa.
City of Williamsburg, Iowa.(Williamsburg)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The new bridge over Old Man’s Creek on East State Street in Williamsburg is set to be dedicated to the memory of Vietnam Veteran John Werner.

The Williamsburg City Council approved the naming of the bridge in March. A ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on August 2 at the bridge.

Werner, a Williamsburg native, served in Vietnam as an Aircraft Engine Repairman with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. After beginning his tour in January 1970, Werner was wounded in an artillery rocket mortar attack at Long Binh, Vietnam on August 22, 1970. He died the next day. He was 20 years old.

Werner was buried with full military honors at Immanuel Lutheran Church cemetery, east of Williamsburg.

He was the only Williamsburg native to die in service to the country during the Vietnam War.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing
Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Cedar Rapids Library closed after fire
Cedar Rapids Public Library closed until further notice due to fire
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill
Investigators are trying to find a motive behind the murder of a family at Maquoketa Caves...
Former investigator: Autopsy should reveal clues in Maquoketa Caves State Park murders

Latest News

Hudson Police Department shared images of damage to playground equipment at City Park Tuesday...
Hudson police identify suspects in City Park arson case
Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen nearly a week after shooting
After biking 100 miles, RAGBRAI riders have their shortest distance to pedal this week, nearly...
RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City for shortest ride of the week
Sen. Grassley, lawmakers push to address nation-wide commercial pilot shortage