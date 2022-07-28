Show You Care
Area teachers train to implement live coaching in the classroom to support social emotional learning

Area teachers train to implement live coaching in the classroom to support social emotional learning.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area teachers are training to implement live coaching in the classroom. It’s called Teacher Child Interaction Training or TCIT, and it supports social emotional learning. Grant Wood Area Education Agency is leading the training.

A teacher wears an ear piece to listen for tips from a live coach who’s like a second set of eyes monitoring behavior and learning in the classroom.

”It’s exciting to think about what this looks like in our building,” said Jillian O’Rourke, Facilitator at Prairie Edge.

TCIT is geared toward younger students, preschool through second grade. The goal is to build relationships between teachers and students. They do this by acknowledging positive behavior.

Trained coaches observe a teacher and can provide feedback in real time which can improve student engagement and in turn, lessen disruptive behavior in the classroom.

”As we teach teachers how to focus and give attention to what they want to see, they see less of what they don’t want to see,” explained Julie King, School Social Worker at Grant Wood AEA.

She says TCIT isn’t just for students, it aims to support teachers too.

”We are reinforcing what they’re doing and making them feel better about what they’re doing which is really important right now as we’re kind of in a crisis in the area, in the state as far as losing teachers and people leaving the profession,” said King.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will implement TCIT at some elementary schools this school year. The training is already being practiced in the Williamsburg, Mid-Prairie, Cedar Rapids Parochial and the College Community School Districts, which each started it last year.

Grant Wood AEA offers TCIT to the districts free of charge, and those involved say they’ve already seen it’s impact.

”We’ve seen a decrease in behaviors and an increase in student engagement,” said Kylee Hayes, Principal at Prairie Crest Elementary.

It comes as schools have seen an increased need for social emotional support since the pandemic.

