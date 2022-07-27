Show You Care
Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then has a week to remember on his way to a state baseball title

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Isaac Then’s Bobcat teammates tried to carry him off the field after the final pitch of the 3A state tournament.

He provided some of the best moments of the tournament, including a three-run homer in the semifinals, just one pitch after a questionable call at first base took away an infield single from a teammate.

“It felt amazing off the bat I knew it was gone right off the rip,” Then said Wednesday. “Giving us that lead brought a confidence back.”

If that homer was a work of art, his Magnum Opus came on championship Friday.

He struck out nine Assumption batters, allowing just two hits.

“He’s been doing that for us all year,” said teammate Tucker Nauman. “He’s been our ace every single big game, he’s just been dealing.”

He gave up just a single run to the Knights, who had scored more than nine in each of their previous five games.

“I wish I could put my finger on why people swinging through his 80 mile an hour fastball but then consistently do,” said Western Dubuque head coach Casey Bryant. “, I don’t think I could have drug him out of there till 110 (pitches). I knew that he had a chip on his shoulder and he wanted to prove something.”

