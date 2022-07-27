Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Slightly warmer today, chance of rain tonight

Plan on another pretty good day. There is still a chance of rain in the area tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One front has already come and gone and another is on the way tonight. Plan on mostly sunny sky today with highs into the lower and middle 80s. Tonight, another chance of rain exists, though amounts continue to look light and scattered. Tomorrow through Sunday will be dominated by a large high pressure system which should provide a dry and mild finish to the month. Next week, plan on heat and humidity to return. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
On Tuesday, the Iowa City city council approved a program for people living at the Forest View...
Investors raising mobile home park rent in Iowa
A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, July 27th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Isolated Chances
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, July 26
kcrg wx
Nice July weather continues, only small rain chances this week