Shueyville restaurant preps for return after fire forces closure

Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Shueyville restaurant is showing off designs for its new building as it plans its reopening.

Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge, located at 1158 Club Road NE, was forced to close after staff said a fire on May 28 caused “substantial damage.”

Staff shared images of the damaged building being torn down earlier this month.

In a Facebook post this week, staff showed the design for its new building, saying, “Get ready for our return! We are excited and looking forward to returning to our home!”

Staff did not provide an official date for the restaurant’s reopening.

