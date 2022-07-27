Show You Care
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads

FILE- Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert...
FILE- Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country's lucrative agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)(Peter Dejong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch farmers are protesting government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions.

The farmers dumped manure and garbage on highways Wednesday and set fires alongside roads, creating traffic chaos on some roads in the central and eastern Netherlands.

Fire services rushed to clear the debris as traffic built up. The latest demonstrations are part of a summer of discontent.

They came a day after a government-appointed mediator sent invitations to farmers’ organizations to discuss with the ruling coalition ways of reducing nitrogen emissions.

The farmers are angry at government targets for reining in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia that they say threatens their agricultural way of life.

