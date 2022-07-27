One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in southeast Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home at 1515 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released but crime scene investigators are on the scene and crime scene tape is blocking off the area.

Officials have said a person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

