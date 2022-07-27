Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

One killed in Cedar Rapids stabbing

One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids
One dead in stabbing in SE Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in southeast Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home at 1515 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released but crime scene investigators are on the scene and crime scene tape is blocking off the area.

Officials have said a person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
On Tuesday, the Iowa City city council approved a program for people living at the Forest View...
Investors raising mobile home park rent in Iowa

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Library closed after fire
Cedar Rapids Public Library temporarily closed due to fire
Tessa and Kevin Mills had their daughter Harper on May 26, 2022.
Cedar Rapids couple struggling with infertility has baby with help of new device
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Salvation Army waives camp tuition fees
Donation from Cedar Rapids Kiwanis allows for waived tuition fees for Salvation Army Day Camp