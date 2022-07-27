Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police investigating after fire damages playground equipment at Hudson’s City Park

Hudson Police Department shared images of damage to playground equipment at City Park Tuesday...
Hudson Police Department shared images of damage to playground equipment at City Park Tuesday night.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for information regarding a fire that damaged playground equipment at City Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hudson Police Department shared images on its Facebook page showing the damage. Holes and scorch marks are visible on a yellow slide at the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-988-4405.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
On Tuesday, the Iowa City city council approved a program for people living at the Forest View...
Investors raising mobile home park rent in Iowa
The Linn County Sheriff's office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a...
Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County

Latest News

Iowa will receive more than $51 million in federal money to create an electric vehicle charging...
Iowa to receive more than $51 million in federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations
Iowa will receive more than $51 million in federal money to create an electric vehicle charging...
Iowa to receive more than $51 million in federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations
Cyclists will ride the longest leg of the route for this year's RAGBRAI on Wednesday.
Cyclists prepare for longest leg of 2022 RAGBRAI
The Iowa Board of Regents is set to take final action on proposed tuition hikes at Iowa's three...
Iowa Board of Regents to take action on proposed tuition hikes