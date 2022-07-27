Police investigating after fire damages playground equipment at Hudson’s City Park

HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for information regarding a fire that damaged playground equipment at City Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hudson Police Department shared images on its Facebook page showing the damage. Holes and scorch marks are visible on a yellow slide at the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-988-4405.

