One More Rain Chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold front number two passes through the state tonight. We do have a chance for scattered showers and storms late into early Thursday. The activity along this front also appears to be on the light side. High pressure then moves into the upper Midwest bringing us some absolutely spectacular July weather into the weekend. Still looking for the high heat to return for the early part of August. Have a great night!

