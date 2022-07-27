Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

One More Rain Chance

By Joe Winters
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold front number two passes through the state tonight. We do have a chance for scattered showers and storms late into early Thursday. The activity along this front also appears to be on the light side. High pressure then moves into the upper Midwest bringing us some absolutely spectacular July weather into the weekend. Still looking for the high heat to return for the early part of August. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month
Keystone pit bull ban 10p
10 families in Keystone told to give up pit bulls
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
On Tuesday, the Iowa City city council approved a program for people living at the Forest View...
Investors raising mobile home park rent in Iowa

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, July 27
In this Weather Academy Lesson, Meteorologist Jan Ryherd talks about "the cap" and its role in...
Weather Academy: The Cap
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, July 27
kcrg wx
Slightly warmer today, chance of rain tonight