McGregor man accused of assaulting Roe V. Wade decision demonstrator

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A McGregor man was arrested after police said he assaulted a demonstrator at Triangle Park last week.

In a press release, Mar-Mac police said the incident happened at about 6:19 p.m. on Friday, when a group of people were lawfully demonstrating at the park regarding the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade.

Officers said Ronald Paradine was walking along Main Street, across from demonstrators, when he started voicing an opposing opinion to the demonstrators. They say he then approached one of the demonstrators and struck them multiple times.

Paradine was arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail.

