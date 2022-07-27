Show You Care
Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday

The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back on July 22nd.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 am. The campground will remain closed until further notice.

The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back on July 22nd. That investigation is still underway

A temporary memorial site will be located at the Park entrance sign near the visitor center.

All campers with reservations through July 31st have already been refunded.

Anyone with questions can send an email to iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov.

