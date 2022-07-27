Local gym offers free, discounted jiu-jitsu classes to police officers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Erik Honda joined Hard Drive Performance more than two years ago. During his first three months, he paid just three pennies, then membership fees were full price.

“I believe in training, it’s something that I do. I physically train at my house six days a week,” said Honda.

Because of his position as a Monticello Police Officer, the gym offered him the almost free membership during those months.

It’s a part of their Community Program, started by gym owner, Keoni Koch.

“It gives officers a stronger sense of control and an instilled sense of confidence that they can take on these situations without these situations escalating,” said Koch.

They launched the program in 2020, after the George Floyd murder.

Koch says he wanted to give officers, first responders, and even at-risk youth in the community the chance to learn the art of jiu-jitsu to help with safety and community throughout eastern Iowa.

“I’ve had a lot of officer feedback in our own gym saying, ‘Hey coach, if I hadn’t been training jiu-jitsu the last three months, I don’t know how this would have went,’” said Koch.

Recently, they went a step further in their efforts by taking on the national Adopt A Cop Program. Through the nonprofit organization, several officers can get all of their classes paid for.

And for officers like Honda, these classes are more of a mental gain than a physical one.

“Being able to have that confidence in my abilities, not only that but the confidence in myself to just be able to do my job and be in control,” said Honda.

