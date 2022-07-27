Show You Care
Livestock exhibits closed at Dubuque Co. Fair after pig becomes ill

Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)
Livestock exhibits close at Dubuque County Fair after pig becomes ill (PHOTO BY: STEVE AVENARIUS)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Cunty. Fair veterinarian was called to the livestock barns on Wednesday after a pig showed signs of illness.

The vet reportedly saw symptoms and a veterinarian from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship was called in to assist. Officials ran tests and samples from the pig were sent to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames.

The pig was removed from the fairgrounds and the livestock barns were been closed to the general public out of an abundance of caution to keep the other animals safe.

No other animals are being quarantined at this time.

