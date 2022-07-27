Indian Creek Nature Center expands Fresh Air Academy program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Indian Creek Nature Center is expanding its Fresh Air Academy program this fall.

It started during the pandemic to give kids learning from home a chance to get outdoors and has continued over the past two years, mostly for homeschooled students. But now, starting next week, elementary aged children who go to public school can sign up for the Fresh Air After School program. Small groups spend most of the time outdoors, playing and learning in all kinds of weather, for an immersive experience.

“We go on tons of adventures, we’ll go down to the creek and they just notice things. So it;s a lot of student led, whatever they observe is kind of what we learn. And so any kind of discovery we make we have a lot of fun with,” says Andria Cossolotto, Education Manager at Indian Creek Nature Center.

Registration opens Monday, August 1st. You can find more information here.

