Gov. Reynolds appoints new Iowa Supreme Court Justice

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced the appointment of David May as an Iowa Supreme Court Justice.

Judge May, from Polk City, fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. May received his law degree from Drake University Law School. He has served on the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019.

“David May is a an exceptional judge with a considerable amount of experience which will make him a great addition to the Iowa Supreme Court,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Judge May has earned a reputation as a gifted legal mind, has proven that he’s firmly committed to the rule of law, and approaches the law fairly and impartially.”

May is Gov. Reynolds’ fifth Iowa Supreme Court appointment.

