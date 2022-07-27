Donation from Cedar Rapids Kiwanis allows for waived tuition fees for Salvation Army Day Camp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether it be for the day or overnight, many kids attend camps during the summer.

”We do not want to turn any families away,” said Aubrey DeBaar, Salvation Army Captian.

Thanks to a donation from the Cedar Rapids Kiwanis Club, Salvation Army Campers are now able to attend camp for free for the remainder of the summer.

”It was kind of an answer to prayer. It was the last piece of the puzzle in being able to finish funding our program for the summer to be able to waive the rest of camp fees for each of our campers and families. To be able to add that blessing to them and waive the rest of their fees has been a great relief for many.”>

Claire Tupper, Vice President for Cedar Rapids Kiwanis, said this is just one way the Club connects with the community.

”Kiwanis is actually all about helping kids. So, this is incredibly amazing to us that our donation could go ahead and waive the tuition for some kids who really needed it and wanted to come to day camp and would maybe be otherwise unable to. It just completely fills our hearts and we’re so happy we could do this,” said Tupper.

DeBarr said even with scholarships, some families have expressed just how real the financial hardship is.

”So, having this donation from Kiwanis come in has allowed us to say please don’t worry about the expense for the rest of the summer. Please send your children here. Let’s have a great rest of the summer, let’s get ready for school to come on, and say that we learned this summer, we had fun. We’re refreshed and we’re ready to learn for this fall,” said DeBarr.

DeBarr said with Kiwanis’ donation, along with other sponsors, means almost $45,000 in summer tuition has been paid for.

Making sure every kid gets the chance to experience summer camp.

