Big Grove Brewery to open new Des Moines location

A brewery based in eastern Iowa will open its doors to a new location in Des Moines.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A brewery based in eastern Iowa will open its doors to a new location in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon.

Big Grove Brewery said its new taproom, located at 555 17th Street, will open at 3 p.m.

The microbrewery ranks in the top 3 percent for barrel production nationally.

Big Grove is based out of Solon and has a location in Iowa City. It also has plans to expand into Cedar Rapids.

