Waterloo Police searching for missing man

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

Steven Dale Parker was reported missing by his family on Sunday, July 24. He is described as a white male, 5′08″ tall, weighs 160 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be homeless and staying in the area of Ansborough and Home Park Blvd. The last time he was seen he had a distinctive mustache that should stand out.

If you have any information about Steven Parker’s whereabouts please contact the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center at 319-291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.