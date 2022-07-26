Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart is slashing prices.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart says inflation is actually leading them to cut prices on some products.

Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said Monday that rising food and fuel prices have many shoppers pulling back on buying clothes and other items.

To get rid of a huge buildup of inventory, the company says it is slashing prices on clothing and some big-ticket products.

The company also expects a general slowdown in customer spending in the second half of the year.

Those projections caused the company’s stock to fall 9% in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
Gunshots were reported.
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

Latest News

A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
Tractor-trailer crashes into occupied house off interstate in Wisconsin
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
The Linn County Sheriff's office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a...
Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County
The Linn County Sheriff's office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a...
Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County