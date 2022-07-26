Show You Care
Town of Pocahontas hosts RAGBRAI for the first time

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCCI) - Cyclists will head out for Day Three of RAGBRAI on Tuesday.

Thousands rode more than 71 miles with a climb of nearly 1,700 feet from Ida Grove to Pocahontas on Monday.

The town of Pocahontas is located about 140 miles northwest of Des Moines, and it got to host RAGBRAI for the first time this year.

There was plenty of music, food and fun for riders to enjoy.

The town of about 2,000 people jumped to more than 18,000 as riders arrived.

Wendy Kirchhoff, owner of “The Zone,” a restaurant in Pocahontas, called this a dream come true.

“All my workers here, it takes a village to really make this go,” she said. “A little overwhelming, but it’s great. We welcome RAGBRAI to town and super excited to have them.”

On Tuesday, riders will head to Emmetsburg for their next overnight stop.

The distance is about 56 miles with a climb of nearly 1,700 feet.

