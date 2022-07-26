Show You Care
Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri

The animal rescue told News 4 that their puppies drowned in the floodwaters. The adult dogs are reportedly okay. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over the area.

Stray Paws Rescue told KMOV that “all” their puppies drowned in the floodwaters but did not specify how many. The adult dogs are reportedly OK.

First responders brought several large dogs by boat from the shelter to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue said they need fosters and donations, which can be made through the following platforms:

