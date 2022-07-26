Show You Care
Nice July weather continues, only small rain chances this week

Plan on another nice late July afternoon. There remains a slight chance of rain tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some nice July weather continues this week with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs around 80 this afternoon. We are watching two rain chances this week, neither of which look to add up to much. The first one arrives this evening and overnight with isolated storms possible. The second chance looks to arrive late Wednesday night. Behind these two chances, a great finish to July is still on track as a huge high pressure system takes over the upper Midwest. This will allow for multiple nights in the 50s and highs generally into the upper 70s to lower 80s. As we start August, heat will return to the area with a good chance of 90+ degrees once again. Have a great day!

