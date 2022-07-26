New daycare center helps create more slots for families

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -There’s a real need for more child care slots across the state including in Linn County. A new daycare center in Cedar Rapids will soon open, helping to address the shortage.

In Linn County, 7% of centers closed during the pandemic according to Early Childhood Iowa in Linn County. Statewide 33% of centers have closed over the last five years.

”When we are fully up and running we are licensed for 96 children,” said Dani Stromert, Director of King of King’s Childhood Education Center or CEC.

CEC is located inside of King of King’s Lutheran Church on North Center Point Road. Staff there are looking forward to opening their doors.

”We’ve only been open for enrollment for a few weeks and we continue to get inquiries almost every day,” said Stromert.

The center plans to start small, opening on September 6th for full time child care. They’ll also offer before and after school care for Alburnett students during the school year.

”Having additional slots gives a couple things, one families more options. And two, there’s a lot of individuals who couldn’t get child care, they’re on waiting lists,” explained Amy Grunewaldt, Director of Early Childhood Iowa in Linn County.

She says she’s happy to see more centers opening like King of King’s, and Fields and Fun which opened in Cedar Rapids in April. But staffing is still a concern when it comes to being able to fully address the shortage of slots in the area.

”There are many current child care centers that are not at capacity because they don’t have staffing,” said Grunewaldt.

She points to recruitment and retention bonuses through the state for those going into child care, as an incentive.

While King of King’s is still hiring, they say they’re in a unique position to be able to offer benefits to their staff.

”We are still looking for a few additional staff members so if anyone is interested just send your resume my way,” said Stromert.

