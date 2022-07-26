Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering after what city officials called a “traumatic” arm injury after they said he fell off a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened at about 2:22 a.m. in the 400 block of 1st Avenue East. The man reportedly told officials he had been riding the train, but he fell, and the train ran over his left arm.

This incident is the second incident involving an injury by a train in the downtown area this month. The previous incident happened in the early morning hours of July 10 when a woman was injured in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue southeast.

City officials said it takes railroad safety very seriously and staff continue to work with the railroads to implement safety measures, including flashing lights, ringing bells, train horns and several gates at downtown intersections.

Cedar Rapid police have reported these incidents to the Federal Railroad Administration, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting violations of rail-safety law.

“Both incidents are in violation of Iowa’s Criminal Trespass law and in conflict with best practices for personal safety near active railroads,” The Cedar Rapids City Manager’s Office said in a news release. “It is clear and apparent when trains are present downtown. We urge residents to obey the law and take safety precautions near active railroad crossings.”

Additionally, a third incident involving a train this month happened in Hiawatha as a woman’s vehicle was hit as she tried to cross the tracks.

Hiawatha police were able to capture bodycam footage of the incident because they were responding to a separate call at the time. Police said the woman barely escaped death in the incident. The footage shows the driver getting T-boned by the freight train just before officers rush over to check on her.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Gunshots were reported.
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids school district offers credit monitoring, fraud assistance to staff amid data breach
The dangers of counterfeit car seats and how to spot them
The Linn County Sheriff's office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a...
Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County
The Linn County Sheriff's office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a...
Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County