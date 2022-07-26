Man suffers ‘traumatic’ arm injury in second downtown Cedar Rapids train incident this month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering after what city officials called a “traumatic” arm injury after they said he fell off a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened at about 2:22 a.m. in the 400 block of 1st Avenue East. The man reportedly told officials he had been riding the train, but he fell, and the train ran over his left arm.

This incident is the second incident involving an injury by a train in the downtown area this month. The previous incident happened in the early morning hours of July 10 when a woman was injured in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue southeast.

City officials said it takes railroad safety very seriously and staff continue to work with the railroads to implement safety measures, including flashing lights, ringing bells, train horns and several gates at downtown intersections.

Cedar Rapid police have reported these incidents to the Federal Railroad Administration, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting violations of rail-safety law.

“Both incidents are in violation of Iowa’s Criminal Trespass law and in conflict with best practices for personal safety near active railroads,” The Cedar Rapids City Manager’s Office said in a news release. “It is clear and apparent when trains are present downtown. We urge residents to obey the law and take safety precautions near active railroad crossings.”

Additionally, a third incident involving a train this month happened in Hiawatha as a woman’s vehicle was hit as she tried to cross the tracks.

Hiawatha police were able to capture bodycam footage of the incident because they were responding to a separate call at the time. Police said the woman barely escaped death in the incident. The footage shows the driver getting T-boned by the freight train just before officers rush over to check on her.

