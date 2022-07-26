Show You Care
Juveniles detained after brief high speed car chase in Linn County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s office said a juvenile driver faces charges in juvenile court after a six-minute, high speed car chase on Monday night.

A deputy tried to a stop the car for speeding on County Home Road near North Center Point Road just before 11 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the car drove off, and reached speeds of more than 100 mph. It eventually stopped on Roosevelt Road near East Otter Road.

Police said a boy was driving, and a girl was a passenger. Deputies detained both of them before releasing them to their parents.

There were no injuries or damages reported in this incident.

