Isolated Chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a wonderful weather pattern in place. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s through the end of the week. Two fronts move through the state giving us our only rain chances. Tuesday night into Wednesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday. These chances remain small. High pressure heads our way to end the month. August on the other hand brings the high heat and humidity back into the upper Midwest. Have a great night!

