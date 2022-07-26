Show You Care
“He just plays smart and plays with unbelievable desire” Ferentz praises Jack Campbell after preseason Big Ten honor

By Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KCRG) - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named the Big Ten preseason defensive player of the year by the media.

The Hawkeyes were voted second in the Big Ten West division, behind only Wisconsin.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz praised his senior linebacker.

“He has a skill set that is unusual, just his size and range,” Ferentz said. “He just plays smart and plays with unbelievable desire.”

The Cedar Falls graduate led the nation with 143 total tackles.

“He’s doing it for all the right reasons,” Ferentz said. “He’s got great pride in what he does, but he also feels a responsibility to be at his best for our team.”

